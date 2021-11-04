Nosicelo Mtebeni murder suspect due to make first court appearance

The fourth-year law student's gruesome murder sparked widespread outrage during Women's Month.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man accused of killing Fort Hare University student, Nosicelo Mtebeni, is expected to make his first appearance in the East London High Court on Thursday.

The 23-year-old woman was found dead in August.

Alutha Pasile faces charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The 25-year-old has opted not to apply for bail or legal representation.

Pasile confessed to killing his girlfriend and dismembering her body in August.

He was arrested hours after two bags were found at a dumping site containing parts of her body.

A witness had spotted the accused leaving his home with a purple suitcase and a grey and black bag on the morning of his arrest.

These matched the bags found at the dumping site.

