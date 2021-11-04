No coalitions with ANC or EFF, says NW FF Plus

In the hung JB Marks Local Municipality, where they are placed third with 13.5% of the vote, the party’s Fanie du Toit said that while representatives at municipal level would get their mandate from the national office, they knew who they would not be approaching.

JOHANNESBURG - As political parties consider their options on who to partner with in hung municipalities, the Freedom Front Plus in the North West has made it clear that they will not be courting the African National Congress (ANC) or Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

With 99% of the province’s vote capturing complete, the FF Plus has registered more than 250% growth in their voter support as compared to the 2016 polls.

"The Freedom Front Plus is on record that we will not go into a coalition with the ANC or the EFF and what's left on the table is the PA and the Democratic Alliance and if you go into a coalition with the DA or another party, we will do it in such a way that we do not lose our basic principles for what the party stands for."