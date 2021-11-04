NFP approaching courts to halt election results announcement

The official results are expected to be announced by the IEC at 6pm on Thursday.

DURBAN - The National Freedom Party (NFP) is approaching the courts to try and stop Thursday's announcement of the 2021 municipal election results, pointing to alleged unfairness.

The party said that it was convinced that it had won seven wards in eDumbe, northern KwaZulu-Natal but the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s final results showed that it only won six.

The party also laid a complaint with the IEC on Wednesday.

As it stands, 99% of the results have been captured in KwaZulu-Natal thus far.

The IEC stats in KwaZulu-Natal show that the capturing of ballots is almost complete.

The current figures show the ANC leading with 42% in the province, followed by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) at 24% and the Democratic Alliance (DA) at 12%.

In the province's only metro, eThekwini, the ANC has seen a decline from the 56% it secured in 2016.

It is now sitting at 42%.

The DA also saw a 2% decline compared to the 27% it clinched the last time around, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) sit at 10%, leaving the IFP at 7%.

Although the figures still need to be audited, the ANC does not have the outright majority in the metro.