Midvaal: The DA’s success story as its support spikes by 4% in the area

The party increased its support base in the area by 4% in these elections, which is the only place where a majority was clenched.

PRETORIA - The Midvaal has been hailed a success story in local government since its takeover by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in 2016 from the African National Congress (ANC) and the voters agree.

The party increased its support base in the area by 4% in these elections, which is the only place where a majority was clenched. There is, however, one council which has not yet been calculated with the results due to be released on Thursday evening by the IEC.

In seven municipalities, including the provinces coveted metros of Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, voters have put parties in a tight spot.

The ANC, for the first time, has failed to get an outright majority in the collapsed Emfuleni Municipality, managing to secure only 39.7% from 46% as compared to 2016.”

MAIMANE: DA DESERVES DECLINE IN SUPPORT

Meanwhile, chief activist at One South Africa Mmusi Maimane said the DA deserved the decline in electoral support because the party failed to run a campaign that included all races.

Maimane, who resigned as leader of the opposition in 2019, has given a scathing account of its performance at the municipal polls.

The DA’s support has regressed from about 27% in 2016 to just over 21% this year.

Maimane is aggrieved after the DA blamed him for their electoral woes. He said current DA leader John Steenhuisen has rejected his vision for a more inclusive party.

“And the objection of that vision sends to South Africa that they want to become a party that only wants to consolidate minorities. Now, they got the results they deserve, because they can’t broaden themselves, they are narrowing,” Maimane said.

He said the DA had failed to address the realities of many South Africans: “The lack of imagination around addressing the very serious issues that South Africa faces and sugar coat is by saying it’s colour blindness is an indicator that you are ignoring the rest of society.”

The DA has defended its regression in these elections, saying the party's performance should rather be evaluated against the results in the 2019 national elections.

There are some within the party who want Steenhuisen to be held accountable for the party's decline.