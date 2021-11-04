Mashinini: 2021 municipal elections were free and fair

The electoral commission announced on Thursday evening that it it wass satisfied that the conditions for free and fair elections were met and that the results of 212 councils are declared as final results.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said it received and cleared 290 objections after investigations and deliberations in the 2021 municipal elections.

The electoral commission announced on Thursday evening that it is satisfied that the conditions for free and fair elections were met and that the results of 213 councils are declared as final results.

IEC chair Glen Mashinini said: "Among the factors, which the commission must consider in declaring an election free and fair, is firstly whether the electoral regulations, laws and agreed processes were followed.”

He said despite some glitches, the introduction of the new voter management devices took the municipal elections to the next level: “Through the introduction of the voter management device, which has put paid to the possibility that there could ever be allegations of double voting.”

Mashinini said the commission was satisfied that the 2021 local government election were free and fair.

“The electoral commission is pleased to announce that it has satisfied itself that the conditions for free and fair elections were met and that the results for 213 councils are declared as final results.”

He then announced the final results with the African National Congress coming out tops.

“In terms of the 213 municipalities contested, the African National Congress achieved a majority in 161 municipalities”

This was followed by the Democratic Alliance and Inkatha Freedom Party: “The Democratic Alliance achieved a majority in 13 municipalities and the Inkatha Freedom Party achieved a majority in 10 municipalities.”

There were 66 municipalities declared hung, according to the commission.

The ANC achieved a majority in Buffalo City and Mangaung, while the Democratic Alliance won the City of Cape Town. The other metros look set to see coalitions.



Mashinini then declared the elections concluded: “It is then my singular honour to hereby declare the 2021 municipal elections concluded as free and fair.”

COVID CLOUD

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said despite fears of COVID-19, South Africans came forward to vote, making the 2021 local government elections a success.

Mamabolo said despite major challenges, the commission worked to make the elections a success.

“To the 10,400 elected councillors, we raise our hands to you in a congratulatory wave and to the voters who bestowed trust in your abilities to deliver services you now represent.”

Mamabolo confirmed that millions voted despite the threat of COVID-19.

“In this difficult encounter, 12 million voters went to 23,148 voting stations around the country and marked ballots and by so doing, embraced their electoral choice.”

He cited a survey by the Human Sciences Research Council that found people were satisfied with the design of the ballot paper and the entire process at the polls and people gave the process the thumbs up