Malema: EFF achieved its election goal and celebrating ANC's fall

PRETORIA - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that they are celebrating the fact that the African National Congress (ANC) had fallen below 50% support, saying that those abusing power were finally being brought to account.

The ANC is sitting on 45.6% nationally, with the EFF just over 10%.

Malema has been reflecting on the elections, saying that they had achieved their goal.

"What is more exciting is that the ANC has gone below 50%. Someone was supposed to play Tsonga music here so that I can dance for you. I'm the happiest man because when we started this mission in 2013, we said that we are going to make sure that the ANC is out of power."

He said that corruption in the ANC needed to end.

"Whether it's the EFF, whether it's the DA or another one who reduces the ANC majority to humble them, then we are happy because what is the strategic objective? The strategic objective is that the ruling party of thieves and gangsters that have turned against black people must get out of power."