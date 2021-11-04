Makhura: ANC needs to do more to win back hearts of our people

The party has been left bruised and battered after it failed to win an outright majority in its traditional strongholds in various municipalities and key metros.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson David Makhura said that the party must do much more to win back the hearts of South Africans.

The local government elections have seen a decline in voter turnout, with figures showing more than 12 million voters casting their ballots, well below the 26 million eligible voters.

The ANC has admitted that it had been punished by the electorate and has promised to do better.

Speaking at Nehawu’s national conference, Makhura said that the voters had spoken and the party needed to listen.

"We have to do much more to win back the hearts and minds and confidence of our people," Makhura said.

The ANC has seen significant loses in the City of Joburg, Mogale City, Ekurhuleni and Emfuleni.