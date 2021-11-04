3 hitmen handed life behind bars for 2018 killing of EC ANC politician

Thanduxolo Nobhongoza was shot dead near his home in Cala Extension one in November 2018.

CAPE TOWN - Three hitmen who killed an African National Congress (ANC) politician in the Eastern Cape three years ago, have been sentenced to life behind bars.

The former traffic chief at the Sakhisizwe Local Municipality, Loyiso Nyembe, the alleged mastermind, was arrested and charged along with the three hitmen. He however died while on trial.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Luxolo Tyali: "It was the State's case that a hit on Nobhongoza was ordered by the municipality's chief traffic officer, Loyiso Nyembe, who was accused of fraud and corruption involving the sale of driver's licences in that municipality".

At the time of Nobhongoza's assassination in 2018, the ANC in the Eastern Cape said it was extremely shocked at the brutal killing. He was the party's councillor in the Chris Hani region.

The ANC described him as a committed member.

"Comrade Tebla grew up in the youth movement within the ranks of the ANC in Cala and grew in stature to also serve in the PEC of the ANC YL. He served the ANC structures well, including various deployments, one being a mayor of Cala municipality and also served as a manager responsible for community services. He was killed whilst serving as a chief whip of the ANC in Sakhisizwe Local Municipality."

The three people convicted for Nobhongoza's killing were also sentenced to seven years imprisonment for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently.