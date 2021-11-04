KZN ANC loses control of eThekwini municipality

For years, the party ran the metro comfortably but Monday's election results showed that the party no longer had the outright majority.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has lost its biggest municipality, eThekwini.

For years, the party ran the metro comfortably but Monday's election results showed that the party no longer had the outright majority.

During the 2016 elections, the ANC won 56% of the votes in the region but it was now at 42%.

Party leadership is also set to brief the media at the results centre on Thursday.

WATCH: Duarte: Election results are a message to the ANC to shape up