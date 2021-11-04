Gungubele: DPE working closely with Eskom to limit power cuts

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that the government understood how much the rolling power cuts pained citizens.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday that the Public Enterprises Department was working closely with Eskom to limit the number of days that consumers had to put up with power cuts.

South Africa's energy crisis has been a huge concern for more than a decade. Years of corruption and mismanagement formed a central theme at this year's municipal elections.

Just 19 hours after South Africans cast their vote, Eskom hit the reminder button, sending South Africans back to the mercy of stage 2 rolling blackouts.

In Tshwane, some officials had to be moved to another area after power cuts disrupted the capturing of votes.

Gungubele said that the government understood how much this pained citizens.

"The Department of Public Enterprises is working closely with the board of Eskom and want their management to limit the daily duration of load shedding and the period this intervention will be required," said Gungubele.

Earlier this week, African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said: "The biggest opposition this election is Eskom because they do all sorts of irrational things at times."

Last week, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa denied that the power crisis would hurt the party at the elections.