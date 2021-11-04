Gungubele: DPE, Dept of Finance collaborating to minimise load shedding

Last week, the utility went as far as stage 4 and just 19 hours after polls closed, flipped the switch again to stage 2.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet on Thursday said while it recognised the strain load shedding was placing on the economy and millions of people, various departments were speaking to Eskom to change this reality.

During this week’s Cabinet meeting, ministers discussed the energy crisis.

Cabinet is under no illusion that the energy crisis is a huge cost to our economy and frustration among ordinary South Africans is also building up.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said many efforts were being made to improve the country’s massive energy crisis.

He said the departments of public Enterprises (DPE) and finance were working with Eskom to minimise load shedding hours and get money to buy spare parts to fix infrastructure.

“Eskom is making progress in reemploying skilled personnel, including plant managers to help the power utility to make headway at individual power stations and across various operations of the business.”

Earlier this week, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the "biggest opposition this election was Eskom” while president Cyril Ramaphosa was confident last week that the Eskom load shedding would not hurt the ANC at the polls.

The governing party has dipped to around 45%, it’s lowest level since 1994.