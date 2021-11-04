Gqeberha rattled after four people shot dead

Four people, including a woman, have been killed in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape. Police are now investigating the motive

JOHANNESBURG: Police in the Eastern Cape's Gqeberha have ordered the activation of a 72-hour action plan to expedite investigations into the murder of four people.

It's understood two unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of people in an abandoned building in Clyde Street on Wednesday.

Four people - a woman and three men - died on the scene. Five others were left wounded during the shooting.

The police's Vishnu Naidoo said no arrests had been made yet.

"Police have launched a manhunt while the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this attack is still under way. The national commissioner has condemned the killings as cowardice and the blatant disregard for human life as well as the law. General Khehla Sitole has urged the investigation team to track and trace the perpetrators in the quickest time possible".