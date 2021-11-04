Gauteng surpasses 6 million COVID-19 vaccination mark

The achievement comes at the time when the province is taking the vaccination programme to retailers, shopping centres, and other workplaces to increase numbers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has reached another milestone of administering over 6 million vaccines.

The department said deaths could have been prevented if there had been a greater uptake of vaccinations.

“The more people are vaccinated, the better our chances of beating the anticipated fourth wave. Gauteng province has since embarked on an intense campaign targeting areas with low vaccine uptake in order to vaccinate as many people as possible,” said Gauteng Health MEC spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

“Just a reminder to those who received a two-dose vaccine to return for the second dose within 42 days.”

On the national front, more than 22 million jabs have been administered in the country so far. But many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer jabs.

Children over the age of 12 are also eligible for a single dose of that vaccine.