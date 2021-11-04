Despite poor record, ANC gets second chance in some NW municipalities

The ANC's overall support may have declined in the North West, but it still secured support in areas with collapsed municipalities

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament previously heard that out of 22 municipalities in the North West, five were stable, seven were at risk and required close monitoring and support while 10 were dysfunctional.

That includes the Tswaing Local Municipality, which was dissolved just three weeks before the local government elections.

Before 1 November, the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality, as well as Mamusa, Ditsobotla, Madibeng, Ratlou and JB Marks local municipalities were placed under administration for failing to perform their legal duties.

With the votes in, it appears that residents of these areas, where service delivery has all but collapsed, heeded the African National Congress (ANC)’s plea for another chance.

The party has won with an outright majority in Ratlou, occupying 19 seats in the 27-seat council.

In Mamusa, it gained 56% voter support, while in Madibeng the ANC managed 53%.

The party also won 21 seats out of the 40-seat council in the Ditsobotla Local Municipality, which recently made headlines after the Public Protector’s office announced an investigation into allegations that several managers hired in senior positions were grossly underqualified.



At the same time, while the NCOP approved the dissolution of the dysfunctional Tswaing Local Municipality just less than a month before the polls, the ANC there won an outright majority with nearly 65% of the vote.

In the JB Marks Local Municipality, the ANC only managed to secure 48% of the vote, resulting in that council being hung.

The party has suffered a decline in its overall support in the province.

