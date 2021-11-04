DA vows responsive and transparent governance after victory in uMngeni

DA mayor-elect Christopher Pappas promised the community a government that would serve them.

The party held a victory celebration at Goddard Park in Howick on Wednesday evening.

DA supporters took to the streets of Howick – celebrating victory in the municipality.

It was all hugs and loud cheers as supporters waited to hear from the party's incoming mayor.

“We said we want to grow the economy and jobs. We want an environment that is clean. We want safer communities. We promise better infrastructure and maintain what we have and we promise a responsive and transparent government,” said Pappas.

Loud chants as the DA Mayor elect Christopher Pappas arrives for the party’s victory celebration. pic.twitter.com/EUfPJ2bbVV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2021

The party has also retained Phoenix and is experiencing significant growth in other parts of the province.