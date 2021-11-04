DA’s Bhanga: ANC, EFF coalition in NMB is a recipe for disaster

The DA’s outgoing Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga said that collaboration would create further instability in the Eastern Cape’s economic hub and reverse the gains made by the previous administration.

GQEBERHA - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s outgoing Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga said an African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) coalition spelled disaster for the metro.

The ANC and EFF are currently in discussion on how to govern the hung council.

The ANC is not just in talks with the EFF, the party is also engaging smaller parties like the Northern Alliance and the Defenders of the People to get enough seats to form a coalition.

However, Bhanga believes the ANC and the EFF pact will destroy the metro: “The coalition with the ANC formed in that fashion, we’ve seen it here. They will collapse everything. There’s instability, there’s infighting, there’s tender rigging and all those things. To them it’s going to be a disaster.”

ANC regional coordinator Luyolo Nqakula said an ANC-led coalition, once constituted, would be about service delivery and fixing the DA’s blunders.

“We who live here know that there have been no gains under the DA-led dispensation. So if anything, one of the things that the ANC is committed to is ensuring that there’s a stabilisation of the political environment, there’s a stabilisation of the administrative environment.”

Nqakula said coalition discussions were being handled at a national level and would be communicated to the region once finalised.