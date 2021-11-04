DA open to talks with ActionSA over coalition, says Steenhuisen

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that the party had drafted a legal document detailing their conditions for coalitions and was open to talks with ActionSA.

The party is strategising on its next move after securing 21% of the national vote, with more than 96% of the votes counted.

Hard lessons learned from messy coalitions in Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane have the DA taking a more cautious approach this time around.

"What we will then do is go out to the various parties that we believe are the better permutations and we will share this document with them. We will then enter into talks with those political parties," Steenhuisen said.

It's an absolute no to partnering with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) but surprisingly the party was open to talking to ActionSA president Herman Mashaba despite their nasty breakup in 2019.

Mashaba has emerged as a kingmaker in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Steenhuisen said: "In terms of ActionSA, we'll be happy to talk to them, but they promised people they were going to get 40% in Tshwane and 30-something percent in Joburg. They're going to end up at about 16%, we're going to end up at 30%. It would be odd to have a mayor from a small party there."

Steenhuisen said that if coalition talks with other parties did not succeed, the DA was willing to take up opposition benches.