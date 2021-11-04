DA could face problems in 2024 polls if WC support keeps eroding, warns analyst

Voters in the Western Cape’s hinterland gave the DA a reality check in Monday's election, returning more hung councils across the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is set to retain control of the jewel in its crown - the City of Cape Town - but with a diminished mandate and an erosion of its support across its stronghold, the Western Cape.

And one political analyst is warning that if smaller parties continue to make inroads, the DA could be headed for problems come the next election.

Smaller parties have made a feast of disaffected residents across the Western Cape.

Far from being tiny outliers, parties like Icosa in Kannaland, the Karoo Democratic Force in Laingsburg and hyper-local parties like the Cederberg Eerste Movement in the Cederberg have actually outperformed the DA.

"This is a feature of our politics that some communities outside of the urban areas really do feel as though the big parties are not doing what they should and local interests would serve those communities better," political analyst Daniel Silke said.

Silke said that while the overall DA vote in the Western Cape was relatively solid, the party would have to take note of the warning signs.

"There's fragmentation amongst a certain body of coloured vote support - community bodies, the Cape Coloured Congress, Good and other community organisations have eaten into that part of their support base and if that continues, the DA will be faced with pressure in 2024."

He said that the DA needed to take the strong message that it had been given by the electorate, and work to keep some of these support groups happy otherwise its support could erode even further.