Capitec investigating after naked woman walks into branch, trashes workstation
JOHANNESBURG - Capitec Bank is investigating after a video was posted online of a woman who walked into one of its branches in Cape Town, wearing nothing but shoes.
She was captured on cellphone grabbing a computer screen from an employee's desk and throwing it to the floor.
Capitec was left as perplexed by this incident as the witnesses were.
The fact that shes naked is symbolic for me. Maybe she has nothing left and nothing to preserve so even her dignity doesnt matter because Capitec has already stripped her.Point Black Period (@Black_Indaba) November 2, 2021