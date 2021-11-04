Cape Town mayor-elect Hill-Lewis praises voters for backing DA at polls

In Cape Town, residents are waiting to hear the outcome of voting in the metro, where the Democratic Alliance is expected to retain its stronghold but with a reduced majority.

CAPE TOWN - In Cape Town, residents are waiting to hear the outcome of voting in the metro, where the Democratic Alliance (DA) is expected to retain its stronghold but with a reduced majority.

By the early hours of Thursday morning, about 73% of the tally for the Cape Town metro was completed, giving the DA a lead with just over 60% of the vote, and 35 seats. The ANC was in second place, with 17% of the vote and eight seats. Patricia de Lille’s Good party was in third place but was yet to win any seats although it had just over 4% of the vote.

Cape Town’s mayor-elect, Geordin Hill-Lewis is set to be the city’s youngest-ever mayor. The 34-year-old served as a DA MP and was the party’s finance spokesperson when he threw his hat in the ring.

"In an election where voters have shown in an unprecedented way that they are unhappy with what is happening in their local towns and cities across the country, we want Cape Town to be a place of pride and hope for South Africa – we want people to see what is possible in South Africa with a good government."

The DA took more knocks on Wednesday, losing its majority in the Breede Vallei (in the Worcester area) and also losing seats in Oudtshoorn.

But Hill-Lewis wasn’t saying much about the DA’s reduced mandate: "Across the country you’ve seen a splintering of votes to smaller parties; but let me just focus on the future – I want to make every single person who voted for us proud of the decision they took on Monday to back us. I am extremely proud of Cape Town’s turnout in unbelievably bad weather – we’ve got one of the highest turnouts in the country – so it is absolutely clear that there is a resounding faith in the DA as the government that delivers the best in South Africa, but of course, as we’ve said this entire campaign, we have much more to do."