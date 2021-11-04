As polls return diminished support, ANC expecting tougher coalition talks

The African National Congress (ANC) is mulling over numerous scenarios, including the trading off of municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - As the governing party licks its wounds from the bruising showing at the municipal polls, party insiders are expecting coalition talks to be even harder than in 2016.

This time around, the African National Congress (ANC)’s support has declined further, while the smaller parties are taking advantage and are expected to flex their muscles.

The ANC is mulling over numerous scenarios, including the trading off of municipalities.

This might see the party in charge of one metro and coalition partners given another.

Another is a firm written agreement where responsibilities and mayoral committee positions are shared, while the other is minority strategic voting partner.

But the ANC is facing opposition parties that are wary of how their own supporters will react to returning it to the governing seat.

Other parties want legally binding agreements to ensure that the ANC cannot escape its commitments.

