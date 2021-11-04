Go

As poll results finalised, possibility of ANC-DA super coalitions high

The super coalition could see the two parties control most metros in the country, with the most recent numbers supporting such aspirations.

The Independent Electoral Commission's leaderboard at the national results centre in Pretoria on 3 November 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
58 minutes ago

PRETORIA - As talks of a possible super coalition between the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance form in the country’s metros, the results from municipalities show that the possibility of such formations are high.

An ANC-DA arrangement could see the parties control the Tshwane metro with a majority of over 60%.

In the capital city, the ANC has 45 seats, having secured 423,000 votes making up 33.8% and with the DA at 32.8% and 34 seats.

In the country’s coveted economic hub, Joburg, a similar pattern could emerge.

With 98% of the vote in, the ANC has 84 seats in council at 34% and the DA 25.4%, with 26 seats.

ActionSA which considers itself a “kingmaker of some sorts” has 16.6% of the vote but zero seats as it failed to clinch a ward in the city.

A DA-ANC alliance would leave it out in the cold.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, with 100% of the vote declared, the DA and ANC are toe-to-toe with a 39.9% for the opposition party and 39.4% for the nationally governing movement.

They both have 48 seats each.

