ANC willing to enter coalition with EFF to take control of NMB from DA

The battleground metro is again headed for a coalition government after the ANC and the DA failed to get to 40% of the vote. Thirteen political parties will be represented in the Nelson Mandela Bay council, up from nine after the 2016 elections.

GQEBERHA - The African National Congress (ANC) is willing to enter into a coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to wrest control of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The battleground metro is again headed for a coalition government after the ANC and the DA failed to get to 40% of the vote.

The DA has ruled out going into a coalition with the EFF, which has eight seats.

ALSO READ:

• Record number of hung councils kick off coalitions talks

• SA's list of hung municipalities so far

The ANC has already started courting the red berets.

The ANC is also locked in talks with the Northern Alliance, the Abantu Integrity Movement and the Defenders of the People.

Parties like Good, the AIC and the PAC, which have one seat each, could also be co-opted into partnership with the ANC.

This means the metro, could be back in the hands of the ANC at the next council meeting.

Thirteen political parties will be represented in the Nelson Mandela Bay council, up from nine after the 2016 elections.

The DA is the biggest loser from 2016, losing nine seats, with the ANC losing two.

WATCH: Duarte: Election results are a message to the ANC to shape up