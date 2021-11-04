ANC facing coalition in Joburg as support drops by 10%

The African National Congress (ANC) took a significant knock in the City of Gold, with their voter support dropping by around 10% there, while the DA and ActionSA made inroads in the northern suburbs.

PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) has taken a significant knock in the City of Gold, with their voter support dropping by around 10% in Johannesburg while the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA made inroads in the northern suburbs.

Five years ago, the ANC was in the same predicament as it is this election - having the majority votes but just not enough to govern independently.

During the last municipal elections in 2016, the ANC failed to enter a coalition to keep the party in power in Johannesburg and had to relinquish the Gauteng hub to the DA, which went the coalition route.

ActionSA seems to be the new kingmaker in Johannesburg with almost 6% more votes compared to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which was the power-broking seat in the last municipal elections.

In 2016, the EFF entered into a coalition with the DA instead of the ANC that made Herman Masahaba the mayor, but Mashaba's new party seems to be taking the reins this year.

During the previous elections, the ANC scored 44.5% of this vote and this year its support has dropped by around 10% in the metro to 34%.

The Patriotic Alliance was also doing well in areas like Eldorado Park, where it managed to take almost 3% of the vote in Johannesburg while the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) had almost 2.5%

If the ANC or DA consider the coalition route in Johannesburg, they would have to rope in minority parties like the ACDP and the Freedom Front Plus, which each received one percent of the vote.

