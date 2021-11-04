ANC delegation to look into coalitions in hung municipalities in WC

With 15 hung municipalities in the Western Cape, the ANC is actively investigating where it can share power with other parties.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has mandated a delegation to look into coalitions in hung municipalities.

With 15 hung municipalities in the Western Cape, the ANC is actively investigating where it can share power with other parties.

- ALSO READ: SA's list of hung municipalities so far

The party's Sifiso Mtsweni said: “The approach of the ANC will always be that of those who share our broad principles, particularly of non-racialism, non-sexism, pro-poor and a strict adherence to the law among others.”

At the same time, he said the party had noted that the DA had lost its outright majority on no less than 15 municipalities in the province.

He adds that the ANC has managed to win 12 new wards directly from the DA.

As vote counting was being concluded, the DA had more than 54% of the vote across the Western Cape, while the ANC had just under 17%.

However, some smaller parties like the Patriotic Alliance are likely to act as kingmakers in some rural councils.

WATCH: Duarte: Election results are a message to the ANC to shape up