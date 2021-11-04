ActionSA's Mashaba has little to offer when it comes to coalitions, says EFF

PRETORIA - Newcomer ActionSA continues to surprise in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, but the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that there was nothing special about the party.

Against the backdrop of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance's (DA) dismal performances and the low voter turnout, hung councils will be commonplace across many municipalities in the country.

Anticipation was now building and political parties were on standby for coalition talks, with smaller parties emerging as kingmakers in key metros like the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane.

The EFF, which secured a marginal increase in support at this year’s local government elections, said that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba had little to offer when it came to forming coalitions.

Eyewitness News spoke to EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who said that the party would deal with Mashaba the way it had dealt with all other political parties.

"There is nothing special about Mashaba. If they've got a solid deal we will talk to them and say this is our process. But Mashaba is limited because he doesn't have numbers so he doesn't have too much to offer except himself and some of the people that are around him," Shivambu said.