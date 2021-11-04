2021 local govt elections: List of SA's 69 hung municipalities
A hung council refers to when no party has won the majority of the seats therefore making the parties with the most votes or seats as the key decision-makers or known as a coalition municipality.
JOHANNESBURG - As the Independent Electoral Commission continues to capture the 2021 local government elections vote, 69 councils have been declared hung as 4 November. One municipality is yet to be confirmed. This is a record number; in 2016, 27 councils were hung after the municipal polls.
READ MORE: Record number of hung councils kick off coalitions talks
Political parties are fighting to win seats in councils at various municipalities across the country. When a party wins 50% plus 1 of a municipality's council seats, this means they will govern the municipality.
However, there are instances where a municipality is governed by more than one party and this is known as a coalition municipality.
Coalition municipalities can be a result of hung councils. This happens when one party fails to attain the 50% +1, which is required to govern that municipality but still holds the majority of the seats on its own.
These are the hung councils so far:
WESTERN CAPE: 16 HUNG COUNCILS
- Matzikama; DA – 37.3%, ANC – 29.15%, PA – 12.52%
- Cederberg; ANC – 35.45%, CE – 27.5%, DA – 20.72%
- Saldanha Bay; DA – 46.34%, ANC – 21.66%, GOOD – 13.81%
- Witzenberg; DA – 36.64%, ANC – 30.46%, GOOD – 6.25%
- Theewaterskloof; DA – 41.67%, ANC – 28.59%, GOOD – 10.16%
- Langeberg; DA – 43.63%, ANC – 25.12%, VF Plus – 10.1%
- Cape Agulhas; DA – 44.04%, ANC – 26.76%, DLRP – 12.65%
- Laingsburg; ANC – 26.25%, KDF – 24.42%, DA – 23.71%
- Beaufort West; ANC – 28.31%, DA – 27.11%, PA – 21.93%
- Kannaland; ICOSA – 45.2%, ANC – 21.52%, DA – 20.52%
- Bitou; DA – 40.36%, ANC – 29.09%, AUF – 9.03%
- Knysna; DA – 35.44%, ANC – 33.2%, KIM – 7.9%
- Oudtshoorn; DA – 30.06, ANC – 27.72, VF Plus – 12.07%
- Prince Albert; DA – 37.44%, KGP – 22.02%, PA – 14.35%
- George; DA – 46.54%, ANC – 17.84%, GOOD – 10.46%
- Breede Valley; DA – 45.01%, ANC – 23.35%, BO – 9.83%
_In 2016, the province only had eight hung councils out of 25. _
EASTERN CAPE: THREE HUNG COUNCILS
- Dr Beyers Naude; ANC – 46.82%; DA – 39.55%, EFF – 4.18%
- Kou-Kamma; ANC – 46.35%, DA – 27.47%; PA – 10.89%
- Nelson Mandela Bay; DA – 39.92%, ANC – 39.43%, EFF – 6.4%
In 2016, the province only had one hung council out of 33.
NORTHEN CAPE : 10 HUNG COUNCILS
- Nama Khoi; ANC – 42.01%, DA – 30.07%, NCM – 20.84%
- Hantam ANC; 44.53%, DA – 28.57%, PA – 7.48%
- Karoo Hoogland ANC; 40.48%, DA – 30.16%, PA – 22.08%
- Kareeberg; ANC – 44.17%, EFF – 18.71%, KCM – 17.26%
- Kheis; ANC – 46.44%, DA – 21.15%, IND – 12.62%
- Siyathemba; ANC – 44.4%, SGB – 39.67%, DA – 12.73%
- Thembelihle; ANC – 39.81%, EFF – 24.54%, DA – 12.21%
- Siyancuma; ANC – 52.12%, DA – 25.1%, IND – 11.19%
- Kgatelopele; ANC – 43.69%, PA – 18.47%, DA – 16.97%
- Gamagara; ANC – 43.06%, DA – 34.4%, GCF – 13.26%
_In 2016, the province had three out of 29 hung councils. _
NORTH WEST: THREE HUNG COUNCILS
- Lekwa Teemane; ANC – 48.17%, EFF – 23.67%, DA – 9.26%
- JB Marks; ANC – 48%, DA – 25.36%, VF Plus – 13.54%
- Rustenburg; ANC – 46.74%, EFF – 17.91%, DA – 13.92%
_In 2016, there was only one hung council out of 18. _
LIMPOPO: TWO HUNG COUNCILS
- Thabazimbi; ANC – 45.3%, DA – 22.21%, EFF – 20.24%
- Modimolle – Mookgophong; ANC – 49.83%, DA – 23.17%, EFF – 14.66%
In 2016, there were two hung councils out of 22.
MPUMALANGA: THREE HUNG COUNCILS
- Lekwa; ANC – 42.03%, LCF – 19.43%, DA – 13.36%
- Steve Tshwete; ANC – 36.85%, DA – 28.37%, EFF – 14.39%
- Govan Mbeki; ANC – 41.08%, DA – 26.57%, EFF – 19.88%
There were no hung councils in 2016.
GAUTENG: SIX HUNG COUNCILS
- Rand West City; ANC – 45.33%, DA – 23%, EFF – 15.05%
- Lesedi; ANC – 50.43%, DA – 20.32%, EFF – 13.53%
- Mogale City; ANC – 40.17%, DA – 32.26%, EFF – 13.89%
- Emfuleni; ANC – 39.71%, DA – 26.91%, EFF – 15.59%
- Merafong City; ANC – 48.97%, DA – 16.15%, EFF – 15.02%
- Ekurhuleni; ANC – 38.19%, DA – 28.72%, EFF – 13.57%
In 2016, there were four out of nine hung councils.
FREE STATE: FOUR HUNG COUNCILS
- Nala; ANC – 48.72%, EFF – 23.21%, DA – 9.45%
- Maluti – a – Phofung; ANC – 39.2%, MAP16 – 28.55%, EFF – 9.84%
- Metsimaholo; ANC – 34.47%, DA – 26.19%, EFF – 25.28%
- Moqhaka; ANC – 49.55%, DA – 21.2%, EFF – 11.53%
_In 2016, there was one hung council out of 19. _
KWAZULU-NATAL: 21 HUNG COUNCILS
- eDumbe; NFP – 33.54%, ANC – 23.53%, IFP – 23.26%
- eMadlangeni; IFP – 35%, ANC – 29.04%, DA – 10.45%
- Dannhauser; ANC – 34.97%, IFP – 31.29%, EFF – 10.35%
- eNdumeni; ANC – 36.18%, IFP – 35.25%, DA – 14.63%
- Maphumulo; ANC – 46.85%, IFP – 42.14%, EFF – 3.27%
- uMhlabuyalingana; ANC – 45.64%, IFP – 36.21%, EFF – 4.45%
Mtubatuba; IFP – 42.44%, ANC – 35.97%, EFF – 9.06%
Nongoma; IFP – 46.1%, NFP – 29.48%, ANC – 16.92%
- AbaQulusi; IFP – 45.35%, ANC – 31.1%, NFP – 7.57%
- Mthonjaneni; IFP – 47.92%, ANC – 37.89%, IND – 4.52%
- uMhlathuze; ANC – 39.5%, IFP – 34.6%, DA – 11.78%
- Newcastle; ANC – 31.3%, IFP – 25.47%, EFF – 12.06%
- uMuziwabantu; ANC – 47.27%, IFP – 24.03%, EFF – 8.33%
- uMdoni; ANC – 44.15%, DA – 17.9%, IFP – 14.02%
- Msunduzi; ANC – 48.32%, DA – 19.33%, EFF – 11.75%
- eThekwini; ANC – 42.02%, DA – 25.62%, EFF – 10.48%
- KwaDukuza; ANC – 49.56%, DA – 15.48%, ActionSA – 7.85%
- iNkosi Langalibalele; IFP – 44.13%, ANC – 35.25%, NFP – 5.7%
- Okhahlamba; IFP – 30.49%, ANC – 29.15%, APEMO – 19.59%
- Alfred Duma; IFP – 44.96%, ANC – 37.84%, EFF – 6.01%
- uMvoti; ANC – 36.13%, IFP – 33.3%, ABC – 24.57%
In 2016, there were seven out of 44 hung councils.