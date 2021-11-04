5 key points from the local govt election results

Addressing a gathering that comprised senior government officials and leaders of various political parties in Tshwane, the IEC's chairperson Glen Mashinini described the elections as "free and fair".

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officially announced the results for the 2021 local government elections on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering that comprised senior government officials and leaders of various political parties in Tshwane, the IEC's chairperson Glen Mashinini described the elections as "free and fair".

"This pre-eminent independent electoral institution is proud that it is still flying high the banner of electoral integrity".

But he also admitted, the elections were not flawless. "We are satisfied that, bar a few incidents, for which we apologise, that we have delivered quality elections. The Commission is happy to report that our unique political party liaison committee system is working. It is through this system that we caught an electoral officer who had transgressed our electoral laws by stuffing ballots into a box".

FIVE KEY POINTS:

- Only 12.3 million registered voters cast their ballots

Mashinini gave the nation a sense of the voter turnout: "There were 26.1 million voters registered for these elections. A total of 12.3 million South Africans voted in these elections."

- 290 objections

He said there were also objections during this election period: "We also wish to report that the commission received and cleared 290 objections, after investigations and deliberations.

- 213 municipalities contested

The African National Congress is leading the pack in terms of winning a majority in these municipalities: "The ANC achieved a majority in 161 municipalities, the Democratic Alliance achieved a majority in 13 municipalities and the Inkatha Freedom Party achieved a majority in 10 municipalities," he added.

- 10,461 councillors elected

Voters have put their faith in their preferred councillors with hopes of getting better service delivery. He congratulating the elected councillors: "We remind them of the words of wisdom from the great Pan-Africanist revolutionary and thinker Amilcar Cabral, who said, 'always bear in mind that the people are not fighting for ideas, for the things in anyone’s head. They are fighting to win material benefits, to live better and in peace, to see their lives go forward, to guarantee the future of their children.”

- 66 hung councils

Hung councils happen when one party fails to attain the 50% +1, which is required to govern that municipality but still holds the majority of the seats on its own. This leads to coalition governments.