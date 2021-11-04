2021 local govt elections: Full list of hung municipalities in SA

A hung council refers to when no party has won the majority of the seats therefore making the parties with the most votes or seats as the key decision-makers or known as a coalition municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission finalised the outcome of the 2021 local government elections vote, and the number of hung councils has more than doubled this election. In 2016, 27 councils were hung after the municipal polls.

READ MORE: Record number of hung councils kick off coalitions talks

Political parties are fighting to win seats in councils at various municipalities across the country. When a party wins 50% plus 1 of a municipality's council seats, this means they will govern the municipality.

However, there are instances where a municipality is governed by more than one party and this is known as a coalition municipality.

Coalition municipalities can be a result of hung councils. This happens when one party fails to attain the 50% +1, which is required to govern that municipality but still holds the majority of the seats on its own.

These are the hung councils so far:

WESTERN CAPE: 15 HUNG COUNCILS

Matzikama; DA – 37.3%, ANC – 29.15%, PA – 12.52%



Cederberg; ANC – 35.45%, CE – 27.5%, DA – 20.72%



Saldanha Bay; DA – 46.34%, ANC – 21.66%, GOOD – 13.81%



Witzenberg; DA – 36.64%, ANC – 30.46%, GOOD – 6.25%



Theewaterskloof; DA – 41.67%, ANC – 28.59%, GOOD – 10.16%



Langeberg; DA – 43.63%, ANC – 25.12%, VF Plus – 10.1%



Cape Agulhas; DA – 44.04%, ANC – 26.76%, DLRP – 12.65%



Laingsburg; ANC – 26.25%, KDF – 24.42%, DA – 23.71%



Kannaland; ICOSA – 45.2%, ANC – 21.52%, DA – 20.52%



Bitou; DA – 40.36%, ANC – 29.09%, AUF – 9.03%



Knysna; DA – 35.44%, ANC – 33.2%, KIM – 7.9%



Oudtshoorn; DA – 30.06, ANC – 27.72, VF Plus – 12.07%



Prince Albert; DA – 37.44%, KGP – 22.02%, PA – 14.35%



George; DA – 46.54%, ANC – 17.84%, GOOD – 10.46%



Breede Valley; DA – 45.01%, ANC – 23.35%, BO – 9.83%



_In 2016, the province only had eight hung councils out of 25. _

EASTERN CAPE: THREE HUNG COUNCILS

Dr Beyers Naude; ANC – 46.82%; DA – 39.55%, EFF – 4.18%



Kou-Kamma; ANC – 46.35%, DA – 27.47%; PA – 10.89%



Nelson Mandela Bay; DA – 39.92%, ANC – 39.43%, EFF – 6.4%



In 2016, the province only had one hung council out of 33.

NORTHEN CAPE : 10 HUNG COUNCILS

Nama Khoi; ANC – 42.01%, DA – 30.07%, NCM – 20.84%



Hantam ANC; 44.53%, DA – 28.57%, PA – 7.48%



Karoo Hoogland ANC; 40.48%, DA – 30.16%, PA – 22.08%



Kareeberg; ANC – 44.17%, EFF – 18.71%, KCM – 17.26%



Kheis; ANC – 46.44%, DA – 21.15%, IND – 12.62%



Siyathemba; ANC – 44.4%, SGB – 39.67%, DA – 12.73%



Thembelihle; ANC – 39.81%, EFF – 24.54%, DA – 12.21%



Siyancuma; ANC – 52.12%, DA – 25.1%, IND – 11.19%



Kgatelopele; ANC – 43.69%, PA – 18.47%, DA – 16.97%



Gamagara; ANC – 43.06%, DA – 34.4%, GCF – 13.26%



_In 2016, the province had three out of 29 hung councils. _

NORTH WEST: THREE HUNG COUNCILS

Lekwa Teemane; ANC – 48.17%, EFF – 23.67%, DA – 9.26%



JB Marks; ANC – 48%, DA – 25.36%, VF Plus – 13.54%



Rustenburg; ANC – 46.74%, EFF – 17.91%, DA – 13.92%



_In 2016, there was only one hung council out of 18. _

LIMPOPO: TWO HUNG COUNCILS

Thabazimbi; ANC – 45.3%, DA – 22.21%, EFF – 20.24%



Modimolle – Mookgophong; ANC – 49.83%, DA – 23.17%, EFF – 14.66%



In 2016, there were two hung councils out of 22.

MPUMALANGA: THREE HUNG COUNCILS

Steve Tshwete; ANC – 36.85%, DA – 28.37%, EFF – 14.39%



Govan Mbeki; ANC – 41.08%, DA – 26.57%, EFF – 19.88%



Lekwa; ANC - 44.60 %, DA 15.06 %, Lekwa Community Forum - 13%. EFF - 11.34%



There were no hung councils in 2016.

GAUTENG: EIGHT HUNG COUNCILS

Rand West City; ANC – 45.33%, DA – 23%, EFF – 15.05%



Lesedi; ANC – 50.43%, DA – 20.32%, EFF – 13.53%



Mogale City; ANC – 40.17%, DA – 32.26%, EFF – 13.89%



Emfuleni; ANC – 39.71%, DA – 26.91%, EFF – 15.59%



Merafong City; ANC – 48.97%, DA – 16.15%, EFF – 15.02%



Ekurhuleni; ANC – 38.19%, DA – 28.72%, EFF – 13.57%



Rand West City; ANC - 45.33%, DA – 23%, 15.05%



City of Johannesburg; ANC - 33.6%, 26.14%, 16.05%



In 2016, there were four out of nine hung councils.

FREE STATE: FOUR HUNG COUNCILS

Nala; ANC – 48.72%, EFF – 23.21%, DA – 9.45%



Maluti – a – Phofung; ANC – 39.2%, MAP16 – 28.55%, EFF – 9.84%



Metsimaholo; ANC – 34.47%, DA – 26.19%, EFF – 25.28%



Moqhaka; ANC – 49.55%, DA – 21.2%, EFF – 11.53%



_In 2016, there was one hung council out of 19. _

KWAZULU-NATAL: 19 HUNG COUNCILS

eDumbe; NFP – 33.54%, ANC – 23.53%, IFP – 23.26%



Dannhauser; ANC – 34.97%, IFP – 31.29%, EFF – 10.35%



Maphumulo; ANC – 46.85%, IFP – 42.14%, EFF – 3.27%



uMhlabuyalingana; ANC – 45.64%, IFP – 36.21%, EFF – 4.45%



Mtubatuba; IFP – 42.44%, ANC – 35.97%, EFF – 9.06%



Nongoma; IFP – 46.1%, NFP – 29.48%, ANC – 16.92%



AbaQulusi; IFP – 45.35%, ANC – 31.1%, NFP – 7.57%



Mthonjaneni; IFP – 47.92%, ANC – 37.89%, IND – 4.52%



uMhlathuze; ANC – 39.5%, IFP – 34.6%, DA – 11.78%



Newcastle; ANC – 31.3%, IFP – 25.47%, EFF – 12.06%



uMuziwabantu; ANC – 47.27%, IFP – 24.03%, EFF – 8.33%



uMdoni; ANC – 44.15%, DA – 17.9%, IFP – 14.02%



Msunduzi; ANC – 48.32%, DA – 19.33%, EFF – 11.75%



eThekwini; ANC – 42.02%, DA – 25.62%, EFF – 10.48%



KwaDukuza; ANC – 49.56%, DA – 15.48%, ActionSA – 7.85%



iNkosi Langalibalele; IFP – 44.13%, ANC – 35.25%, NFP – 5.7%



Okhahlamba; IFP – 30.49%, ANC – 29.15%, APEMO – 19.59%



Alfred Duma; IFP – 44.96%, ANC – 37.84%, EFF – 6.01%



uMvoti; ANC – 36.13%, IFP – 33.3%, ABC – 24.57%



In 2016, there were seven out of 44 hung councils.