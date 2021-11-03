‘Too tired & not interested’ - Mahikeng residents on election results

Two weeks ago, residents woke up to dry taps for three consecutive days prompting a visit from the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo.

JOHANNESBURG - “Too busy to be bothered,” is the phrase used by some Mahikeng residents who on Wednesday said they had not been following the local government elections results, despite having complained about the dire state of service delivery and the rapid dilapidation of infrastructure in the provincial capital.

Two weeks ago, residents woke up to dry taps for three consecutive days, prompting a visit from the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo.

However, now that they’ve made their mark, residents seem not to be interested in who will lead their municipality.

“Too tired, too hopeless, and too broke,” Mahikeng residents said they were not following the election outcome despite their desperate plea for a new government that would bring about changes in the troubled Mahikeng Local Municipality.

“I am not interested in them because I don’t think they concern me anyhow,” one resident said. While another said: “I get home tired, I don’t have time to watch the news.”

But Economic Freedom Fighters provincial secretary Papiki Babuile said he knew why there was such deep apathy.

“People are tired, people have been voting for years with no service delivery.”

At the same time, provincial leader Leon Basson said it was time voters took charge of their own fate.

“If you want some change, then you need to have to make the change and if you’re not willing to make the change, then I am not sure whether the North West will last another five years.”

The ANC has won the most votes in Mahikeng, taking 40 out of the 70 council seats.