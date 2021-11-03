The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, just over 5.7 million ballots have now been counted and according to the IEC results map, the ANC's overall support base is at 46%. The DA has so far clinched 22% of the vote, while the EFF has secured 10%. As vote counting continues, the results tallied have left any parties worried and others beaming with joy.

While ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has made it clear he's not willing to work with the ANC, it seems the governing party - a much weakened political force now - is also not that keen to partner up with the election newcomer. ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says she's been taken aback by Mashaba's utterances. ActionSA has emerged as a kingmaker, possibly in the City of Joburg.

While the DA is set to retain control of its flagship - the Cape Town metro - it’s also been given a bloody nose by voters in the Western Cape’s hinterland. Coalitions will be the name of the game, due to smaller, often local parties chipping away at support for both the DA and the ANC in areas outside the metro.

In the Eastern Cape, the Nelson Mandela Bay metro's also been left hanging. The ANC and the DA were neck-and-neck for most of yesterday, with no clear winner. The ANC's Nceba Faku is not ruling running for mayor, though. This means the municipality is headed for another potentially unstable coalition.

The IFP has been celebrating gains in northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal following Monday's voting. Although the statistics will still be updated on the IEC system, the party appears to be doing well. The party has been regaining areas it lost to the NFP following that party's formation.

Amid complaints over the IEC's new voter management devices, some believe the commission may be taken to court. The electoral agency has defended the devices, saying they made the voting process more efficient. But some have been left frustrated after not being able to cast their ballots, mostly due to their names not appearing on the voters' roll.

Eskom says it's working to get its power stations back up and running after subjecting us to even more rolling power cuts. The utility had promised to keep the lights on during the election. It seems it could only manage to do that on voting day. The lights went out again yesterday and the power company's warning that it may have to flick the switch again at short notice.

US President Joe Biden says coal-fired power stations need to be closed here in South Africa ahead of schedule and help is on the way. Biden - and President Cyril Ramaphosa - have announced a multi-country deal to see a transition to a low carbon economy. The deal was announced at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Biden says other countries will be helping South Africa with this project.

Accused number one in the murder case involving Gauteng government senior official Babita Deokaran says he wants the confession statement he made to the police to be thrown out as evidence in court. Phakamile Radebe and five others are applying for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court. It's believed Deokaran was a key State witness in a multi-million rand Gauteng PPE scandal involving senior government officials before she was shot dead in August.

In international news, the United States can now start giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, US health authorities said on Tuesday in a move hailed by President Joe Biden as a "turning point" in the fight against the pandemic.

Relatives of people who perished in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant will receive $2.5 million in compensation over graphic photos of the accident that were snapped surreptitiously by sheriff's deputies and firefighters.

A four-year-old Australian girl abducted from a campsite 18 days ago was found "alive and well" in a locked house on Wednesday, telling elated police officers: "My name is Cleo."

Disgraced ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA chief Michel Platini have been indicted in Switzerland for offences including "fraud", the Swiss Attorney General announced on Tuesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.