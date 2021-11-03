Steenhuisen: DA looking to make solid coalitions that won’t fall apart

Party leader John Steenhuisen said the party was looking to make solid coalitions that would not fall apart before the next election.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is in a similar situation to the African National Congress (ANC).

This includes the City of Joburg where the DA and ANC are neck and neck. ActionSA looks set to become the kingmaker there.

The DA had partnered with the EFF in Tshwane after the 2016 elections but that agreement collapsed in 2019.

The party has since ruled out the prospect of ever forming a coalition with the EFF.

Steeinhuisen said he would not be forming coalitions for the sake of it.

“I don’t want to go into unstable coalitions. The situation in Tshwane has been incredibly difficult. Running a minority government, being in council meetings is very difficult to do so. So am looking to have solid coalitions that will go the distance.”