DA calls retention of CT - but they don't have a two-thirds majority just yet

While the party is claiming it's crowning jewel, Cape Town, in this local government elections, it is not yet clear if it will manage to retain its two-thirds majority.

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is claiming victory in Cape Town, the Western Cape.

They may have the outright majority in their stronghold but they have still taken a serious hit and has so far failed to keep its two-thirds majority from 2016.

Votes in some parts of Cape Town are yet to be counted, including non-traditional DA strongholds such as Khayelitsha and parts of Mitchells Plain.

"With a projected 58% of the vote at the time of writing, this is a clear expression of confidence in the DA’s ability to carry on delivering on the core mandates of a local government and a ringing endorsement of the progress we have already made since 2006," said party leader John Steenhuisen.

The CSIR has predicted a 56.2% victory for the DA, with parties like Patricia de Lille's GOOD and the Freedom Front Plus chipping away at the blue party's support.