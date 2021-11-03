Latest results point to coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay

The ANC and the DA were neck and neck for most of Tuesday with no clear winner, but both parties said they were confident of governing the hotly contested Metro.

CAPE TOWN - ANC Nelson Mandela Bay regional task team convenor Nceba Faku is not ruling running for the mayoral position should the ANC garner enough votes.

This means the Nelson Mandela Bay is headed for another coalition government.

The ANC is confident of taking the hotly Nelson Mandela Bay metro after a five-year DA led coalition.

While unlikely, former Mayor Nceba Faku is not ruling out being shortlisted to lead the metro again.

Faku is high on the ANC’s PR list and will more than likely make it to council even if the party fails to form a coalition government.

He said the decision for mayor would be up to the ANC.

“Let that question be asked by the organisation, you see. Because my response to you is going to go out to the domain of the public and I don’t like that. The organisation has levels of authority and we abide ourselves by that decision.”

By 10pm on Tuesday the ANC was sitting with 42% of the vote in the metro and the DA on 39%, with 22% of the votes counted.