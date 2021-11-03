Ramaphosa, Biden announce deal to help move SA to low-carbon economy

A number of countries will now help South Africa move from coal to other energy sources.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined his US counterpart Joe Biden in announcing a multi-country deal that will help South Africa move away from its reliance on coal-fired power.

This will see a transition to a low-carbon economy.

The deal was announced at the COP26 summit, being held in Scotland.

Biden said that South Africa was Africa's largest greenhouse gas emitter and this needed to change.

"By closing South African coal plants ahead of schedule and investing in clean power alternatives for the people of South Africa in supporting an equitable and inclusive transition in South Africa's coal sector, we're following through on the pledge the G7 partners made in Cornwall to accelerate the transition away from coal in developing countries."