Party lies: Wynberg informal settlement residents explain why they did not vote

JOHANNESBURG - Community members from Wynberg near Sandton said that they were tired of lies from the different political parties and said that they were given empty promises in the run-up to the local government elections.

There are more than 100 people living in more than 60 shacks in the informal settlement and community members there said that government had forgotten all about them.

Located on the Main Road next to Alexandra, the informal settlement once housed a brick factory. Now that building has become a group makeshift house with no toilets, electricity, or running water.

Eyewitness News spoke to several residents who had been living in the informal settlement for more than 10 years.

"I didn't vote. We are struggling. While the people who work for government live here, we report but it falls on deaf ears," said one man.

Another resident explained why she didn't vote: "I already live such a difficult life. At least if there were efforts that government took so that life improves, I would have voted".

Residents said that they needed to start seeing change.

