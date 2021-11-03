One of the election big winners: FF+ almost triples its seats to 135 from 2016

Most of these were at the expense of the DA, which has made gains in other areas.

PRETORIA - The Freedom Front Plus is one of the big winners of this election by early Wednesday afternoon, almost tripling their seats to 135 compared to 2016.

It's been another good election for the FF Plus, which has built on its 2019 success, an election in which it doubled its 2014 votes to 2.38%.

The FF Plus's Wouter Wessels said: “The FF Plus has doubled its support and we now have representation where we didn't have before.”

This includes the Beyers Naude, Kouga, Kou-Kamma municipalities in the Eastern Cape, as well as a number of municipalities in the Free State, Limpopo, and in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape, which came as a surprise.

“In Kgetlengrivier, we doubled our representation and are now the official opposition and it lays a basis for 2024.”

He said almost all of the FF Plus' gains were from the DA's votes.

However, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party had won wards back from the FF Plus in these elections, including one in Potchefstroom, adding it also gained black voters to make up for the losses.

“We have won support all across the country and we have stopped the bleeding amongst those voters since 2016 amongst the Afrikaners. We have been able to offset the losses in some ANC urban and peri-urban areas where votes have doubled or tripled.”

The DA took some wards from the ANC in eThekwini as well, along with Midvaal.