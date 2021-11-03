NFP stands a chance to run eDumbe Local Municipality

The party has won six of the 10 wards in eDumbe and is now gunning for the seventh ward.

DURBAN - The National Freedom Party (NFP) stands a chance to run the eDumbe Local Municipality.

The party has won six of the 10 wards in eDumbe and is now gunning for the seventh ward.

The NFP is currently leading there with 30%, followed by the IFP and ANC both at 23% each.

The party's secretary general Canaan Mdetshe said: “The people of eDumbe are comfortable with the leadership of the NFP. They want to give the NFP the opportunity to lead them and we are excited and we are humbled by the support we have been getting from the people in the area.”

This is the party's first election without its founding president Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, who died from cardiac arrest in September.

Mdletshe said they worked hard to honour her: “And we think our president, wherever she is, she is excited to see the party doing well. We are hoping that her spirit keeps on guiding and leading us on the way to move.”

The party has also managed to win a number of wards in Nongoma, which is an IFP stronghold.