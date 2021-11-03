Mashaba: ActionSA will never go into a coalition with ANC

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said that his party would only enter into a coalition to form a government if the idea was to serve South Africans.

Mashaba has been updating the nation on the outcome of the party's senate meeting on Tuesday night which is its highest decision-making body.

He said that ActionSA would not form a government if it was not to serve society.



"We will do it where our mandate is going to be to serve society not to serve political agendas and political parties. We will only enter into a coalition if the idea is to serve society and to serve everyone."

Mashaba revealed that the African National Congress (ANC) spoke to him "informally" but repeated that he would never go into a coalition with them.

"I want to make it clear: fellow South Africans, ActionSA will never go into a coalition with the ANC, under no circumstances. Let's be clear about this."

He said that no other political parties had made advances yet following Monday's elections.

Mashaba said that even if ActionSA did not go into a governing coalition with any party, it was victorious by driving the ANC's support down in the six municipalities where it contested and unseat it.

"I was born to win," he said.

Mashaba said that his party's senate would be consulting communities on which parties they should partner with.

"We are going to call our fellow South Africans within the next few days and conduct a 48-hour poll," Mashaba said.

ActionSA is projected to get 16% of the vote in Johannesburg, and if it gets enough seats it could act as a kingmaker as no other party will achieve an outright majority.

It won seats in all the three metros and three municipalities that it contested.