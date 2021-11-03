Makhura: Low voter turnout a strong message that people lost confidence in ANC

Voter turnout in the country's municipality has slumped dramatically compared to the last election, with the ANC losing major ground in some areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that the low voter turnout was sending a strong message to the African National Congress (ANC) that people had lost confidence in the governing party.

Makhura was speaking in Boksburg at Nehawu’s 12th national congress.

Of the 26 million voters registered to vote, more than 12 million cast their ballots.

Gauteng has seen a dramatic drop in voter numbers.

Makura, who is the ANC chairperson in the province, said that the low turnout needed to be considered.

"Of course we are disappointed about the voter turnout. This poses a great danger, especially in our province, to the municipalities that have been governed by the ANC, including the metros."

He also spoke about unity within the party, saying that this needed to be strengthened.