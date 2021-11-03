Mahikeng win sees ANC take control of 5 councils in NW

The ANC also won majority votes in the Mamusa, Naledi, Kgetleng and Maquassi Hills municipalities.

MAFIKENG - The African National Congress (ANC) has won the Mahikeng local municipality in the North West, bringing the total number of councils under its control to five.

At least one municipality is hung, with 65% of the counting now completed.

The ruling party continued to lead in the province, with nearly 1.5 million votes in its favour.

Mahikeng has always been led by the ANC, but residents in the municipality said that factionalism and corruption led to the complete collapse of service delivery there. They said that roads had been neglected, waste was not collected and taps often run dry.

But these problems haven't stopped President Cyril Ramaphosa's party from securing the North West's capital.

It also won majority votes in the Mamusa, Naledi, Kgetleng and Maquassi Hills municipalities.

It is also leading in Lekwa Teemane, but failed to reach the more than 50% majority, making it the only hung municipality in the North West so far.

The ANC is currently leading in the province with 168 seats, followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) which secured 34 seats. The Democratic Alliance (DA) is occupying the third position with 24 seats in North West councils.

The ruling party has been in power in Mahikeng since the first local government election in 1995, and it is under their watch that the municipality has been embroiled in allegations of maladministration and corruption, including the unauthorised investment of funds into the now-defunct VBS Bank.