Lower ANC support in North West means coalitions may be on the cards

The party has governed much of the province to the point of complete collapse and now the ANC has failed to secure more than 50% of the seats at one of the five councils where it leads.

MAHIKENG - The ANC appears to be limping in the North West province.

It has governed much of the province to the point of complete collapse and now the ANC in the North West has failed to secure more than 50% of the seats at one of the five councils where it leads.

With 49% of votes counted in the North West, the party is in control of four councils with a more than 50% majority, namely Kgetleng, Mamusa, Naledi, and Maquassi Hills councils. However, in Lekwa-Teemane the party earned a little over 48% support - resulting in a hung council.

The ANC is eagerly awaiting results from the Rustenburg Local Municipality, where in 2016 the municipality was hung when the ANC secured only 43 seats out of the 89-seat council.

So far the party has maintained its lead in the province, gaining 54% of the overall votes counted, followed by the EFF at 16% and the DA with 12.5%.

Despite their campaign to regain Rustenburg and achieve an overall sweep of councils across the province – with counting only halfway done – it remains to be seen if the ANC is headed towards more coalition governments in the North West than in the last local government elections