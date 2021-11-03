Knysna DA to consider its option after securing 8 seats in polls

DA constituency head for Knysna, Dion George, told Eyewitness News that while the DA secured eight seats, the African National Congress (ANC) scored seven seats, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the Knysna Independent Movement (KIM) had two seats each.

KNYSNA - Early indications on Wednesday showed that the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Knysna municipality scooped the most votes.

The Democratic Alliance received eight seats in the municipal council after Monday's local government elections.

"It is a very fractured political scene in Knysna," said George.

He added that the party had not yet discussed how the municipality would be governed.

"Although the DA is the biggest party based on the number of seats, we will have to consider our options. There is a process that the party undertakes after elections, so once the results are verified we consider what these options are," George said, adding that they had not considered anything yet.

The party lost the municipality after its former mayor, Eleanore Bouw-Spies, was voted out in a motion of no confidence in 2018.

Meanwhile, the DA's political head for George, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, was hoping that the party would again enjoy the majority vote in council.

