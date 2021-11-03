Independent candidates have garnered 450,000 votes so far - Maimane

This places them fifth on the national results board.

PRETORIA - So far, independent candidates countrywide have garnered 450,000 of the votes, putting it in fifth position nationally.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said that he would now turn his attention to pushing for electoral reforms.

Maimane said that he would be writing to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, giving her seven days to deal with the law to allow for independent candidates to run in national and provincial elections.

"We believe fundamentally that this election has shown that communities are wanting to take direct control and participation in their councils, which is a clear precursor to the fact that countrywide, we need to reform our Electoral Act to allow for a constituency-based model and to ensure that we can directly elect members of Parliament going towards 2024."

The Constitutional Court last year ordered Parliament to change the law to accommodate those who wanted to contest for a position in the legislature without having to be on a party list.

Parliament has until June next year to change the electoral laws.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.