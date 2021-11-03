Sisonke 2 study: Health dept announces booster shots for health officials

The health officials vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine under the Sisonke study are set to receive the shot from Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The national Department of Health and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) have announced a booster shot for healthcare workers.

The department’s Lesley Bamford said: “We should be clear about this, that it is only people who participated in the Sisonke study who are eligible now for the second part of the study, which is the booster or Sisonke 2 study.”