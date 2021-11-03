Good encouraged by CT performance, Cape Coloured Congress ecstatic over support

In the City of Cape Town, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is leading the pack with 62% of the vote, followed by the African National Congress (ANC) with 13%. In third place is the Good Party with 4% and the Cape Coloured Congress at 3%.

CAPE TOWN - The IEC in the Western Cape is on Wednesday expected to give an update on the elections picture in the province.

Seventy-two percent of the province's vote has been captured, with the end in sight.

In the City of Cape Town, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is leading the pack with 62% of the vote, followed by the African National Congress (ANC) with 13%.

In third place is the Good Party with 4% and the Cape Coloured Congress at 3%.

The Good Party's Brett Herron said that they were encouraged by their performance.

"It also puts to an end to this stupid campaigning message that a vote for a new party or a small party is a wasted vote because in cities and our towns, for the first time, councils and residents will hear a different kind of message coming from councillors."

The Cape Coloured Congress' Fadiel Adams said that for a party that was only formed a year ago, he was ecstatic that so many voters had given their backing to the party.

"For a party that had almost no structure five months ago, that had R70,000 to spread across 52 wards, that is competing against parties that throw R100,000 into a ward, that buy votes with food, we have excelled," Adams said.

Most votes nationally have been tallied and are being audited.

