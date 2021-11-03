Eldorado Park without power just two days after elections

Eldorado Park residents have been battling with inconsistent power supply for years, largely due to cable theft and illegal connections, resulting in Eskom switching off power as part of its 'load reduction' timetable.

JOHANNESBURG - With electricity issues at the centre of election gripes this year, parts of Eldorado Park are now having to get by without electricity.

The African National Congress (ANC) made ambitious promises to voters this year, committing to convince the national Treasury to scrap Soweto residents' electricity debt as it plans to take over the supply to communities from Eskom at some stage.

Electricity has been a huge concern for residents in Soweto for years and it's another hot potato for many other areas in Gauteng again this year.

On Tuesday morning, residents in Eldorado Park woke up in the dark again just two days after voting and City Power said that cable thieves were to blame.

The power utility won't switch the power back on until the cable has been replaced but when that will be is anyone's guess.

Looking at how residents voted on Monday in Ward 17, the Patriotic Alliance has taken the lead so far with almost 39% and the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ANC falling behind with around 20% votes each.

Votes in Ward 18 have not yet been lodged.

In Diepkloof, Soweto, where residents had been barricading roads for weeks before election day, the ANC was in the lead so far, but ActionSA seems to be a second favourite in the area, followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

In Orange Farm, where residents are also angry over electricity issues, the ANC is also in the lead, followed by the EFF.