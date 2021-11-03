EFF: Parties must put egos aside in hung municipalities

With over 96% of the votes captured, the country has 52 municipalities where no single party has a majority.

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Wednesday said parties must set aside their egos as the number of hung municipalities increases across the country.

As it stands, the African National Congress (ANC) has seen major losses but is leading nationally with at least 45%, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 21%.

The EFF is still the third largest party in the country, recording a marginal increase to 10%.

In the 2016 local government elections, the party emerged as kingmakers in Tshwane, the City of Joburg and in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The party went into coalition with the DA to only dump them, later increasing the instability in those metros.

However, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has already suggested how two of the country's dominant parties should share power across the metros.

“We have to work on a proper framework so that we do not create chaos in a municipality, and we end up blaming each other.”

The latest election results show a major shift in the political landscape.