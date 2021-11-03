DA set to keep control of Cape Town, but W Cape hinterland voters say no thanks

Coalitions will be the name of the game in the coming days due to smaller, often local, parties chipping away at support for both the DA and the ANC in areas outside the metro.

CAPE TOWN - While the Democratic Alliance is set to retain control of its flagship, the Cape Town Metro, it’s also been given a bloody nose by voters in the Western Cape’s hinterland.

Coalitions will be the name of the game in the coming days due to smaller, often local, parties chipping away at support for both the DA and the ANC in areas outside the metro.

The DA has won in Drakenstein and the Cape Winelands, with 55% of the vote, and grew its support in Stellenbosch, taking 61% of the vote compared with the 57% it got in the 2016 local government elections. It also did better in Overstrand, and has won Mossel Bay with 66% of the vote.

But it lost its outright majority in Saldanha Bay on the Cape’s West Coast and in Bitou, where Plettenberg Bay is, its support dropped to 40%. The ANC’s decline there was even more precipitous, falling from 42 to 29%, according to the IEC’s results dashboard.

These are now among a lengthy list of hung councils where the DA will have to manoeuvre to form coalitions if it wants to govern, and could face hostile formations of smaller parties siding against it.

However, provincial DA leader Alert Fritz has ruled out any talk about coalitions until after all the results are in.

“The point we are making is let us wait for all the results because you cannot do it in little compartments. Let’s do it in a holistic way so that we understand the bigger picture, not only provincially, but also nationally.”

Provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse said they hoped to announce the seat allocations for all 25 municipalities in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning.