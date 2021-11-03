DA says it has retained Phoenix even after 'heroes' posters

The party has taken over the last ward from African National Congress (ANC).

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed that they have also retained Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal.

This township, north of Durban, became a huge point of consternation after the party praised those who were involved in racially motivated violence as heroes.

The DA's leadership flip-flopped on the issue - with KZN officials first defending the posters, the national body apologised for it but on Monday, provincial leadership there defended it again.

It appears the criticisms the DA received for its poster in support of those involved in the July Phoenix violence, which claimed 36 lives did not prevent residents from voting for the party in Monday’s election.

After an initial climb down in the face of criticism, some party leaders apologised but then provincial leaders reaffirmed the election posters.

ALSO READ:

- The DA makes another u-turn on Phoenix

- After deadly Phoenix violence, residents want their vote to make a difference

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said Phoenix was now theirs: “We have now taken the fifth ward, Ward 52, away from the ANC. So, the DA now holds all five wards.”

Rodgers said their win was an indication that the DA was the best possible option for voters adding that people were tired of the ANC.

“The people of Phoenix are also tired of the ruling party and its racist rhetoric, and I think that mobilised the Indian community and we are looking forward to working.”

The DA is also seeing growth in different parts of the province including Chartsworth.

WATCH: Mashaba: ActionSA will never go into a coalition with the ANC